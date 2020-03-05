  1. Home
Police parade 31 suspected criminals in Enugu

By . Published Date
Police logo

The Police Command in Enugu State, on Wednesday, paraded 31 suspects allegedly involved in various crimes in the state in the month of February.

Parading the suspects in Enugu, Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, said that within the period under review, the command recovered six assorted arms and six live cartridges.

Abdurrahman disclosed that the command recovered two tricycles, one vehicle, four motorcycles and N47, 000.

Abdurrahaman noted that bulk of the arrest was done by Independent Layout Police Division, Anti-Cultism Squad; CP Monitoring Group and Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). (NAN)

 

