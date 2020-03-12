Police parade 24 suspected robbers, cultists in Benue

  1. Home
By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
The Police in Benue State on Wednesday paraded 24 suspects for their alleged  involvement in armed robbery and cult activities in different locations of the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Mukkadas Garba, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters in Makurdi, said the feat was achieved following consistent deployment of personnel to strategic points in the state.

Garba explained that three among the armed robbery suspects paraded were apprehended in the early hours of Sunday at the robbery scene around Ankpa quarters in Makurdi.

The CP noted that about 4:10am, information was received that armed robbers were operating at Ankpa quarters on which basis a team of policemen was deployed to the scene, adding that the robbers on sighting the security operatives opened gun fire on the police vehicle and that led to a gun battle between them and the police.

He added that in the process, three of the suspects were apprehended at the scene. He gave their names as: Gbakorun George, Richard Gbidye and Osu Demesugh, all male of different addresses.

Items reportedly recovered from the three robbery suspects included one cutlass, 27 shells of AK47 rifle, one P-Cap and a motorcycle.

Garba also listed items recovered from the suspected cultists to include, seven arms and 56 ammunition.

 

