Police parade 15 suspects, recover weapons in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has paraded 15 suspects said to be involved in different crimes in the state.

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdurahman, who paraded the suspects in Enugu on Tuesday, said that the arrest of the suspects followed intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies.

He explained that the Command, within three weeks, recovered four locally-made guns, four live cartridges, 13 handsets, three vehicles, one tricycle and an English sword, adding that the arrest of the suspects was made within three weeks in various locations.

