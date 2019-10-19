Police parade 14 suspected kidnappers

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command yesterday paraded 49 suspected criminals, including 14 people said to have been arrested over alleged involvement in kidnapping.

The Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said among the suspects are 10 people who were arrested in connection with the recent kidnappings in Kuje while one was arrested in connection with the kidnap incident on September 14 at Asokoro.

He said the suspects were arrested around Rubochi, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji axis.

He gave their names as Mohammad Umar, 22; Mohammed Abdusalam, 18; Abdullahi Bashir, 17; Abdulrazak Ibrahim, 20; Ibrahim Dogosika, 20; Idris Ori, 30; Friday Taiye, 22; Abdullahi Ibrahim, 30; Garba Abubakar, 25 and Abdullahi Mohammed, 35. Ciroma also said 12 cars were recovered from eight suspected car snatchers.

