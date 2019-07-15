Police parade 13 suspects over kidnap of Daura district head

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Monday paraded thirteen suspects over the alleged kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Daura, the Magajin Garin Daura.

Alhaji Musa Umar, who was abducted by gunmen on May 1 in Daura, was rescued on 2nd July in Kano.

A retired Customs Controller and a brother of the Emir of Daura, Umar is married to Hajiya Bilki, a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is also the father of Fatima, who is married to President Buhari’s Aide De Camp (ADC), Col. Mohammed Abubakar.

The thirteen suspects paraded alongside 27 others, were arrested by the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS), under Operation Puff Adder set up to curb kidnapping and banditry across the country.

The spokesman of the Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the suspects were arrested after investigations by the special police units.

He said thirteen of them were directly involved with the kidnap of the Magajin Garin Daura, who was kidnapped and held incommunicado for six weeks until his rescue on 2nd July 2019.

He further said the police discovered that the kidnapping was powered by local collaborator with five of the suspects from Katsina state and four specifically from Daura. He said out of the thirteen suspects, two are from Kano, where the district head was rescued.

He said the suspects include: Aminu Saleh, Yusuf Dahiru, Abdullah Mohammed, Bilal Yusuf, Sarfilu Abdu, Dahiru Musa, Tukur Bukar, Muhammed Saidu, Abubakar Adamu, Mustapha Zakariyya, Ibrahim Mohammed and Bako Mustapha.

Mba said a total of nine Ak47 rifles were recovered from the suspects paraded, with six other guns, including 383 round of ammunition of different calibres.

