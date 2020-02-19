Police parade 12 abductors of Nasarawa Permanent Secretary, 35 other suspects

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve suspected kidnappers have been apprehended in connection with the abduction of the Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa state Ministry of Works, Mr. Jibril Giza.

Parading all the suspects on Wednesday in Lafia, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe said, “We arrested five suspected kidnappers at first, along Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area and at Shabu town of Lafia Local Government on Wednesday.

According to him, the police also apprehended about seven others suspects at Duduguru village in Jenkwe town.

He said, “The Permanent Secretary was kidnapped on Sunday morning at about 12:40 am. We mobilized our personnel to all nooks and crannies of the state.

“We created four rescue teams comprises of Special Anti-Robbery Squad and the mobile police, Counter Terrorism Unit and “E” Division in Shabu and instructed the personnel to ensure that the permanent Secretary was rescued alive.”

He said the personnel deployed human and technical intelligence that led to the arrested of the kidnappers and the safe release of the Permanent Secretary.

“We mounted pressure on the kidnappers and we arrested the five persons first. The technical intelligence pointed out that they were at the back of Federal University, Lafia and towards Power Holding Company Service center, and that led to the arrest of seven other suspected kidnappers,” Longe added.

The Police boss, however, stated that the abductors when they noticed there was no escape route for them, they abandoned their victims along Duduguru area in Jenkwe at about 8:40pm on Tuesday.

He said no ransom was paid, noting that the Police don’t encourage people to pay ransom to kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the police boss said the command also arrested no fewer than thirty-five persons for allegedly committing various offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape and culpable homicide activities in the state.

While calling on the general public and traditional institutions in the state for their sustained cooperation and support towards ridding the state of crimes, he urged the citizens not to be intimidated by the antics of the criminals, but should report their nefarious activities to the police.

He, however, admonished the entire people of the state to embrace and leverage on the re-energized concept of community policing which aimed at annihilating criminal activities across the state

CP Longe also applauded the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu for introducing community policing across the nation, adding that this would go a long way in reducing kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and all other criminal activities across the nation.

Items recovered from the suspects included seven AK 47 riffle, seven locally made pistols guns, two motor vehicles and two motorcycles, among other exhibits.

