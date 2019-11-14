Police order restriction of movement in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and senatorial rerun elections in Kogi State, the state police command has ordered restrictions of vehicular movement.

Kogi State Commissioner of police, Hakeem Busari, who announced the restrictions at a press briefing yesterday, said vehicular movement would be restricted with effect from midnight of Friday, November 15, 2019 and will last till 6pm of Saturday, November 16, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said all entries and exits of Kogi State borders will be shut down accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

He advised all members of the public to adhere strictly to the restrictions order, saying anyone that contravenes it will be dealt with according to extant laws.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App