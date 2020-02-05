Police neutralize over 250 terrorists, bandits in Kuduru forest

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says its operatives fighting bandits and kidnappers on Operation Puff Adder neutralize over 250 terrorists and bandits in Kuduru forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state.

Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement on Wednesday said, “Special Operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police backed by the Special Forces of the Police Airwing, in a daring offensive operation, stormed one of the largest operational camps of the Ansaru Terror Group (also housing other bandits and kidnappers) located in Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State and successfully neutralized over 250 high-profile members of the Ansaru Terror Group.”

He added that, “the operation which commenced in the early hours of today, 5th February 2020, was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).”

He said the operation was necessitated by actionable intelligence linking terror and criminal elements in the super camp to series of terror-related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes across the country.

Mba said, “Unfortunately, during the operation, a Police Bell helicopter, which provided aerial and intelligence cover for the ground troops came under attack from the bandits using sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG.”

“Commendably, the pilot and the co-pilot who demonstrated uncommon courage and expertise successfully landed the aircraft at the Air Force Base, Kaduna without further incident.

“They were thereafter evacuated for medical treatment. Both officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

“The Police helicopter has since been flown out of the Kaduna Air Force Base by Police Pilots en-route to Abuja,” he said.

Mba added that the Inspector General of Police assures citizens of safety and sustained intelligence-led operations against bandits across the nation.

He said the IGP applauded the bravery, commitment, and dedication of the Police operatives currently conducting the special mission.

