Police need better equipment to take over from military – Experts

A security expert, Kabiru Adamu, told Daily Trust that the military cannot be in all the 36 states of the federation carrying out internal security functions.

He, however, advised that the police must be equipped to face the challenges at hand.

“The weapons some of the bandits carry are better than the ones used by our police,” he said.

Adamu said the police needs enhanced equipment and its intelligence gathering methods should be improved with the proper infusion of technology.

Another security expert, Mike Ejiofor, told Daily Trust that deploying policemen to take over the internal security space is the right thing to do.

