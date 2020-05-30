Police nabs 2 more suspects in Unijos lecturer’s killing

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Plateau has put two more people on parade on suspicion of being involved in the killing of a lecturer Nandi Drenkat of University of Jos, who was shot dead at his home and his seven-year-old daughter abducted on May 15.

It comes after police paraded Ali Muhammad as one suspect on May 17.

Plateau State police commissioner Edward Egbuka said the two more suspected were tracked down by Department of State Security on a tip-off.

Both have confessed to being members of the gang that killed the lecturer.

He said the suspects “took the operatives to their hideouts, where two firearms were recovered—an AK 47 rifle with two rounds of ammunition and a Baretta pistol with seven rounds of ammunition.”

The commissioner however, revealed that the “pistol found with the kidnappers was stolen from late Sergeant Jonathan Danladi ‘m’ of Laranto Division who had an encounter with this same dreaded gang of kidnappers in the early hours of 4th May 2020, at ECWA base Jos. The Police Sergeant, in a bid to rescue an 18-year-old female victim of this gang was shot dead and his Barretta pistol stolen.

“The same gang killed a DSS personnel on 30th December 2017, along Dong-miango/Rukuba road in Jos North LGA. The suspects have confessed to several other kidnapping incidents, armed robberies and killings within Jos metropolis and Bassa LGA of the State from 2017 to date, ” he added.

The commissioner also paraded a fake soldier, John Nanzing Ladong, of Gero area in Jos South LGA of the State.

He said, “The fake soldier dressed in full military desert camouflage uniform with a captain rank driving an Army green coloured Peugeot model 206 vehicle. Upon interrogation, it was established that the suspect was not military personnel.”

