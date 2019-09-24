Police nab wanted cult leader

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State police command said yesterday that it has arrested Toby, alias Scorpion, whom it described as a “deadly leader” of the Awawa Boys cult group that has been terrorising the Agege area of the state.

The police said it had long declared Scorpion wanted for alleged acts of murder, robbery and violent cult-related vices.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, who paraded suspected criminals at the command’s headquarters, Ikeja, yesterday, said operatives of Operation Crush attached to the Area G, Ogba, arrested Toby on September 21, 2019.

Muazu said, “He is the number one in the hierarchy of Awawa Boys. His strongholds are Agege, Dopemu, Elere, Ijaye-Ojokoro, Alakuko, Pen-Cinema, Abattoir, Iju and Oko-Oba. He is the most dreaded in the hierarchy of cult leaders. His gang is responsible for series of violent crimes and social disorders in the areas earlier mentioned. Two other members of his gang, Balogun and Dolapo, were also arrested. The suspects will be charged to court soon.”

The police Commissioner said that the command had formulated a new operational order that would be applied for the Christmas and New year celebrations in Lagos.

“I want to assure residents of Lagos that the operational order would give hoodlums sleepless nights as we are going to raid flash points and every nook and cranny of the state. We will involve other sister agencies in the war against crime and criminality.

“Within the last one month, the Command arrested 40 armed robbery suspects, 29 suspects for cultism, and 19 suspects for murder. Nineteen firearms and 51 rounds of live ammunition were recovered. Thirty-one armed robbery attempts were foiled.”

Muazu expressed appreciation to the residents and media in the state for their support to the Command in the efforts to make Lagos State safe.

