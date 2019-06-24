Police nab two suspects for robbing bank customer of N.9m

ADVERTISEMENT

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested two robbery suspects and members of a syndicate who specializes in robbing bank customers.

The suspects, Kingsley Ngbi, 30, and 37 year-old Jubril Alazigha of Kayama local government area of Bayelsa state, were paraded before newsmen in Akure at the weekend.

Spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, told newsmen that, the suspects were arrested on June 6, 2019, following a report by a female bank customer who lost almost a million naira to the gang.

According to Joseph, one Yemisi Ogidan, had reported that she withdrew the sum of N975,000 from the branch of Zenith bank at Alagbaka that fateful day, and on her way back home at a spot around Olasco building, close to Wema bnk, a Toyota corolla car that had been trailing her from the bank, suddenly pulled up beside her car. This, Joseph said, made the woman jumped out of her Sienna vehicle and ran for her dear life.

The hoodlums, who had been threatening her to stop, went for the car and made away with the money.

He further said that men of the Special Anti-robbery squad, who took over the case later, arrested the suspects.

The suspects, he said had confessed to the crime and had said they belong to a syndicate who trail unsuspecting bank customers for their money.

