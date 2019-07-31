Police nab three suspected cultists over multiple killings in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Three suspected members of the Eiye secret cult group have been arrested by the Police over recent multiple killings in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Command, Shehu Lawal, said the three suspects – Seyi Adesanya, Saibu Kolawole and Korede Atanda – had inflicted pains on innocent members of the public in the last six months.

AIG Lawal said on Wednesday that the gang, led by Adesanya, popularly called Seyi Ika (Seyi Ruthless) attacked some people at Oyingbo Street, Ijebu Ode, during which many persons sustained severe bullet wounds, just as the cultists looted shops at will.

The AIG said Adesanya was arrested on July 21, 2019 following information to the police that he had been sighted on Oyingbo Street, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

“Based on the information, a team of operatives from the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, was detailed to track him down and arrest him.

“The suspect was arrested and one locally-made single barrel gun, with eight live cartridges, was recovered from him. He confessed to being a member of the Eiye confraternity and also the number one in the group.

“He led the investigating team to Ijebu Ode for the arrest of Saibu Kolawole and Korede Atanda. The suspects admitted to have been involved in the killing of many innocent people in the Ijebu axis any time there was a battle of supremacy between his group and their rivals.

“Investigation is in progress, while efforts are on to arrest other suspects who are still at large and recovery of their arms and ammunitions,” he added.

In a similar development, detectives from the Police Zone 2 Command have arrested a murder suspect named Yomi Tijani, in Ajegunle, Lagos, who they alleged was responsible for the killing of one Fatai sometime in December 2018.

Lawal said that after Tijani killed Fatai, he absconded and had since then been on the police wanted list.

“Tijani has confessed to both membership of the Aiye confraternity and the killing, in connivance with some fellow cultists, of Fatai. Effort is in top gear to arrest other suspects on the run,” he said.

