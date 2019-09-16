Police nab ‘soothsayers’ for defrauding woman of N11m

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT police command has arrested four suspected fraudsters for allegedly defrauding a woman of the sum of N11 million in Abuja.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested, following a complaint by the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said upon receiving the complaint, police operatives swung into action and smashed the gang.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He said the suspects posed as soothsayers to defraud the victim of the money.

He added that the police traced the syndicate’s shrines at Waru, Pyakasa, and Galadimawa villages in Abuja suburb.

He gave the names of the suspects as Kehinde Ayola, Sesan Fatoye, Shola Samuko and Sheyi Fagbemi, saying the command was working assiduously to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

He said exhibits recovered from them include charms, herbs, calabash, pipe, white and red pieces of clothes, adding that the suspects would be arraigned in court when investigation is concluded.

The command, therefore, advised members of the public to be vary of persons who approach them on the streets as fortune tellers.

Similarly, the command has arrested one Samuel Ogabaidu for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

DSP Manzah, in the statement, said the suspect was arrested while driving against traffic and when he was flagged down he introduced himself to the police patrol team as a police sergeant.

“And when questioned, he confessed that he was not a police officer. The command is still carrying out discreet investigation about his mission,” he said.

He said exhibits recovered from the impostor include a jack knife, fake police warrant card, improvised bullet proof vest and some security gadgets, adding that the suspect would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App