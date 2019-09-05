Police nab eight suspected armed robbers in Osun

  1. Home
By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date
The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Osun state Police Command has arrested eight suspected armed robbers in the state.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige, said the suspects include Oyewunmi Oyelakin, Adebayo Yemi,  Adeyeye Opeyemi,  Olawale Munirudeen, Sunday Ogbemudia, Lasisi Isiaka, Samuel Johnson and Isiaka Fatai.

The CP said: “We have apprehended some suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising Osun for quite a long time. We were able to trace their activities from 2018 and we were able to arrest all of them.”

She said five vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, wrist watches and other items snatched from owners at different locations as well as arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

“They go to people’s houses, stole vehicles, phones, and laptops among others.  They were arrested one after the other. They will be charged to court after investigations,” she noted.

