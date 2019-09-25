Police nab 8 IBB university students over robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Niger State have arrested eight students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai (IBBUL) for alleged armed robbery.

The students were suspected to have been terrorising their colleagues by carrying out various robbery attacks across hostels of the institution.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Abubakar, said that the suspects were arrested following an alarm by other students.

Our correspondent reports that armed robbers have, within the last three weeks, carried out series of raid on the off-campus hostels housing students of the school.

According to DSP Abubakar, one of the suspects, Yakubu Isah has been identified by a victim as a prime suspect among the robbers that invaded his room on 22nd September 2019.

“On 22nd September 2019, at about 0630hrs, one Hauwa Ibrahim and five others all of Jagaban lodge, students of IBB University Lapai reported at Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date, at about 0230 hours, some unknown hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons stormed their residence room after another attacked and inflicted them with injuries and robbed them of their valuables and unspecified amount of money,” he explained.

He gave the names of the suspcts as Ahmed Kamaldeen, Mohammed Ahmed Hassan, Victor John Dizawo, Abdulraman Solomon Baje, Hassan Suleiman, Yakubu Isah Kopa, David Solomon and Umar Abdulkareem Sani.

He said the police discovered piles of weeds suspected to be India hemp in Yakubu Isah’s room at the time of his arrest, adding that the suspect will soon be charged to court at the completion of investigations.

However, in an interview with newsmen, the prime suspect, Yakubu Isah denied participating in any robbery operation but claimed ownership of the weeds suspected to be india hemp.

The 400 level of the department of Sociology of the university said that he had been training himself at the university by selling marijuana.

Meanwhile, the management of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai has expressed serious concern over the recent spate of violent attacks on students residing Off-Campus.

The Registrar of the University, Mohammed Abdullahi said in a statement issued yesterday that management was working with security agencies to address this unfortunate situation.

