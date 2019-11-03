Police nab 72 kidnappers, armed robbers, other criminals in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state Police Command said it has arrested 72 suspects in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping including a syndicate who specialises in house to house armed robbery recently terrorizing residents of Bauchi metropolis.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani, who paraded the suspects at the weekend in Bauchi said that under its Operation Puff Adder, the command has successfully arrested two high profile and notorious armed robbery suspects namely: “Nazifi Yakubu, 23years aka Mai Kare and Ibrahim Yusuf, 26years aka Mai Gidan Sama and their gang members including Nura Muhammed, 20years aka Pilo, Umar Yusuf (21years), Usman Ahmadu (22years), Umar Ismail (20years), Yusuf Adamu (19 years), all of Bauchi metropolis.”

The police boss explained that the suspects confessed to have been involved in the house to house armed robbery attacks on residents of Bauchi, Gida Dubu, Fadaman Mada, GRA, Waterboard Quraters, Turum, Madina Quarters and Bakaro, among others – all within Bauchi metropolis.

The commissioner said that the suspects also confessed to have killed one Usman Mohammed in the month of April, 2019 along Zaranda Hotel.

“Some of the victims have identified the suspects as responsible for the attacks and robbery against them,” he said. He also disclosed the arrest of members of a kidnapping gang terrorising Mansur Gwana and Gwaram areas of Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi State.

He said they were involved in the kidnapping of one Alhaji Kawun Kawu (60years) and his son, one Hamisu Alhaji Kawu (29years) on 30/8/2019 and collected N1.5 million ransom.”

He noted that members of another kidnapping gang terrorizing Toro LGA, who were involved in the kidnapping of one Fatima Adamu (16years) Bakin Ruwa Toro LGA on 15/10/2019, were also arrested. Other suspects paraded include those involved in criminal conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen property, thuggery and being in possession of dangerous weapons. Items and exhibit recovered from the suspects include 10 assorted firearms,

5 cartridges, 20 machetes, 2 vehicles, 2 motorcycles, 1 photo camera, 1 camera tripod stand, 4 GSM handset and a forged identity card of Ali Shaba musical and film production studio, Kano. CP Sani urged all citizens of the state to go about their lawful business without fear and appeals for more cooperation and support by providing useful information and reporting incident promptly to the Police and other security agencies.

