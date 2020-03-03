Police nab 6 suspected kidnappers in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Delta state, Hafiz Inuwa, said on Tuesday that six suspected kidnappers had been apprehended in the state.

Inuwa told journalists in Warri that the suspects were apprehended between Sunday and Monday in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

According to the CP, four of the suspects have admitted responsibilty for the abduction of one Mrs Victoria Okereka from her clinic on Feb. 22.

The police commissioner however said that the victim regained freedom the following day.

He said the other two suspects were still under investigation to determine their extent of involvement in the crime.

“As at Sunday and Monday, we were able to track and apprehend the suspects and they are all part of the gang.

“Four of the suspects have been confirmed. They have been identified and have confessed to committing the crime.

“We are still investigating the other two suspects,’’ Inuwa said.

The CP said items recovered from them were a firearm, two knives and several mobile phones, including those of the abducted victims. (NAN)

