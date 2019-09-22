Police nab 59-year-old retiree over N1.2m job fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Edo state have arrested a 59-year-old retiree, Oshiodi Michael, for allegedly defrauding job applicants to the tune of N1.2 million.

He was said to have collected the money from 12 people with a promise to give them federal employment at the University of Benin.

The suspect was paraded by the state’s police commissioner, DanMallam Muhammed, alongside other suspected criminals arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, cultism, among others in the state.

DanMallam said the suspect deceived the applicants that he was going to give them federal appointment at the University of Benin and ask them to pay N100,00 each to facilitate the appointment.

He said the suspect collected the money and disappeared before he was arrested by the police.

The suspect in an interview with journalists, said it was one Christy Okeke, now late that asked him to collect the money the from people so that she would give them employment at the University.

“I collected N100,000 from 12 people and gave the money to the woman who promised to give them federal job at the university. She works with the Department of Theatre Art,”

“I retired from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital but the woman who was working with UNIBEN asked me to look for people who would pay N100,000 each that the university will employ soon,” he said.

He said he collected the money from the people and gave them to the woman, adding that the woman died two months ago and could not give them the appointment.

The suspect told journalists that he was arrested by the police last week when he went to the university for some issues.

“When I went to the university, one of the person I collected money from saw me and raised an alarm and I was arrested,”.

“I worked at store and supply department at UBTH and I have a good record there. If not that the woman who I gave the money died, I wouldn’t have been here,” he lamented.

The police commissioner, however, assured that the suspect would be charged to court

