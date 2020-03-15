Police nab 46 UniAbuja students for alleged cult activities

ADVERTISEMENT

Forty six students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have been arrested by the Police for allegedly engaging in cult activities in Gwako village of Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Gwagwalada Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Dankwano Wilson, who confirmed the arrest of the students to newsmen in Gwagwalada on Sunday, said the suspected cultists were arrested around 4:00am at a forest in Gwako village, after some vigilante members who were moving around the bush suddenly came across them.

He said the vigilante quickly came to inform the police who immediately led the police team to the scene, where 46 of them were arrested on the spot, while others took to their heels.

According to him, the suspected cultists were apprehended after a security intelligent, saying “most of the arrested cultists who are in their early 30s are students of the University of Abuja.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Our reporter reliably learnt that the suspects, who are students of the University of Abuja, went into a thick forest in Gwako, some few kilometres away from the university’s permanent site to conduct ‘election’ in order to elect their leader, when they were arrested.

The DPO, however, said all the forty six suspects have been transferred to the office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the FCT police command for further interrogation.

Efforts to get official reaction of the University’s spokesperson, Hajiya Maryam Mohammed, on the incident were not successful as she did not pick calls put across to her mobile line as at the time of filing this report.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App