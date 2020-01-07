Police nab 4 robbery suspects recover AK-47, pistol in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT police command has arrested two suspected armed robbers with AK-47rifle and a locally made pistol at Kado Estate Junction, Abuja.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the names of the suspects are Henry Iyamu, 19 and Godwin Babatunde, 21.

He said the suspects were arrested during a stop and search operation by officers of the rapid response squad in collaboration with the life camp police. He added that live ammunitions and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were also found on them.

He also said the command has arrested another two robbery suspects, which he gave their names as Udume Gidoen and Daniel Ngwuoke, for robbing a hotel at Jahi, Abuja.

According to him, the suspects were arrested at their hide out in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, saying exhibits recovered from them included a locally made pistol and a cartridge.

He said efforts were being intensified to arrest one other fleeing gang member that was still at large, saying the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

