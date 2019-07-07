Police nab 3 Boko Haram suspects, 84 others in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kano State have arrested three suspected members of the Boko Haram sect and 84 other suspected criminals, including armed robbers and kidnappers.

Parading the suspects at the Bompai Police Headquarters in Kano Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, said, “from last week to date, 87 suspects have been arrested for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, membership of unlawful organizations among others”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said of the three Boko Haram suspects arrested, “one was nabbed at a hotel in Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano and the other two were picked up at criminals hideouts within the metropolis. They all confessed and identified themselves to be members of Boko Haram.”

He assured that the operations would be sustained until the state is rid of criminals, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App