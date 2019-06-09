Police nab 2 over murder in Enugu community

ADVERTISEMENT

The police command in Enugu State says it has arrested two suspects in connection with alleged murder of a man in Agbani area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday in Enugu that the incident occurred on Wednesday at Amurri junction in Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

He gave the names of the suspects as Elochukwu Eze, 21, from Ishiokwe Agbani and Michael Ani, 22, of Mbogodo Agbani community.

“It was gathered that the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood at Amurri junction, and closer observation revealed machete cuts on his head.

“He was rushed to a hospital for medical attention, where he was confirmed dead and the corpse deposited at Agbani District Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Suleiman Balarabe, had directed prompt action and full scale investigation into the incident.

“The suspects are now helping the command in their investigation on the matter,’’ he said. (NAN)

