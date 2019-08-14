Police nab 15 suspected IPOB members in Ebonyi

ADVERTISEMENT

Not less than fifteen suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its sister groups were on Wednesday arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Amasiri, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state.

But the leader of the suspect, a clergyman by name Ogbonna Nnachi claimed that they were only planning for a successful burial ceremony of one his member when the police arrested them.

He added that the deceased member died in Lagos.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Odah Loveth, who confirmed the incident, added that the suspects were arrested at their convention ground in Amasiri.

DSP Odah stated that the arrest was made possible following a credible intelligence report that IPOB/MASSOB/BIM members will held their 2-day 2019 convention in the area.

She disclosed that Biafra insignia such as Biafra currency (2 pounds), branded Biafra T-Shirts, caps and bangles were recovered by the command.

“The Ebonyi state police command in active collaboration with other security agencies in the state, while acting on credible intelligence report that IPOB/MASSOB/BIM members will have their 2019 convention in the state, on 13 and 14 August, 2019, embarked on massive “show of force” covering the entire length and breadth of the state with particular focus on identified flash points.

“The exercise dominated the entire state and frustrated the activities of IPOB/MASSOB/BIM members thereby denying them the opportunity to hold their meeting in the pre-arranged venue.

“They were however traced to a hideout in the bush around Amasiri, Afikpo North L.G.A of the state where fifteen (15) members led by one Rev. Ogbonna Nnachi, ‘M’, about 70years of age were arrested.

“Items recovered from them include Biafra Currency (2 pounds), branded Biafra T-Shirts, caps and bangles”, she explained.

She enjoined the general public to assist the police and other security agencies by providing credible information on any suspicious activity and movements of persons or goods in the state.

