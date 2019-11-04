Police nab 10 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Niger have arrested 10 suspects in Tafa Local Government Area of the state for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Usman Adamu, disclosed this in Minna on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamu said that the operatives acting on intelligence intercepted and arrested four suspected kidnappers at Dikko junction under Tafa Local Government Area of the state on Oct. 23.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being armed robbers/motorcycle snatchers operating mainly in Abuja, Kaduna and Katsina states.

They suspects further disclosed that they were called by one Hassan Kabiru ( 29) of Musawa in Katsina State for a meeting at Dikko junction to perfect plans for kidnapping operations in the state.

He said that the suspects were arrested before executing the plan and that the case was under investigation.

“On Oct. 31, 2019 at about 1000 hours, further investigation into the case led to the interception and arrest of three other members of the syndicate at Dikko junction who led the team to Zaria, Kaduna State and arrested another three members of the syndicate.

“These suspects confessed to being serial kidnappers and armed robbers operating in Kaduna and Katsina states.

He listed the suspects to include Halilu Umar (60), of Musawa, Katsina State, the spiritual leader; Umar Abubakar (27),; Isamaila Yahaya (23) and Sani Idris (35) all from Giwa in Kaduna State.

Others are: Hassan Kabiru (29) of Musawa, Katsina State, Shehu Ibrahim (35) of Mariri village, Lere Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The suspects confessed to receiving N800, 000 and N600, 000 from their victims as ransom, case under investigation.

The commissioner reiterated the command’s resolve to find lasting solution to the rising security challenges in the state.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App