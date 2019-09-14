Police, Miyetti Allah arrest cattle rustlers (photos)

  1. Home
Three suspects arrested for cattle rustling by police and Miyetti Allah in Kano, Police say the suspects specialised in cattle rustling, kidnapping and armed robbery. Photo: Abbas Dalibi
Police believe the three arrested men specialised in kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery
More than 1,000 cattle were recovered after the suspects led operatives of Operation Puff Adder to different locations.
5 firearms were recovered from the suspects, alongside military fatigues in their possession.

 

