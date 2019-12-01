Police ministry set up committee to tackle insecurity in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Police affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, has set up a Ministerial Project Coordination Committee (MPCC) to drive the implementation process of new policies to end security challenges in the country.

A statement on Sunday by Odutayo Oluseyi, Head of Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, said the committee will also work out appropriate programmes and projects to accomplish the assigned priorities and deliverables.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, during the inauguration of the 13-man committee in Abuja, noted that providing security for all citizens is among the nine main priority areas of government.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Dingyadi said, “it is instructive to point out these government priorities have been developed in line with the vision of this administration which are targeted towards building a prosperous economy, eradicating corruption and providing security for all”.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, said during the Presidential Retreat, a committee was constituted under the Chairmanship of the Vice President in March 2019 to review the performance of government during the last four years and also articulate a programme of action which would provide strategic direction for the Administration’s next level agenda, 2019-2023.

He added that the committee developed the document titled “Delivering on government’s priorities 2019-2023″ that features nine overarching government priorities, including security.

The Ministry of Police Affairs was assigned specific priorities and deliverables which included; full implementation of the Community Policing Policy, the recruitment of additional 400,000 policemen across the country, establishment of a Federal Public-Private Security Trust Fund amongst others, Mbaeri said.

According to Mbaeri, it was in the bid to effectively and adequately implement these priorities and deliverables for the benefit of Nigerians that the Ministry considered it imperative to constitute this Ministerial Project Coordination Committee, which has been tasked to carry out specified duties.

The Chairman of the committee, and Director of Police Reforms Department in the Ministry, Mohammed A. Yahaya, pledged on behalf of the committee, to carry out their duties efficiently and effectively as it’s a rare opportunity that had been given to them to participate in the architectural shaping of the security of the country.

Members of committee were drawn from both the Ministry and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the statement read.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App