Police minister self-isolates

The Ministry of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, went on self-isolation following his meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama who tested positive for COVID-19.

The spokesman of the Police Affairs Ministry, Seyi Odutayo, disclosed this to Daily Trust on Tuesday.

He said there was no cause for alarm among members of staff in the ministry.

He stated: “The minister had to distance himself from people now because he visited foreign affairs minister who has been declared COVID-19 positive.

“The minister right there and then took the honorable path in line with NCDC guidelines and proceeded to the isolation centre. He had been in isolation for some time now, not even coming to the office, so as to prevent any case.”

“He kept all the COVID-19 protocols while he visited the minister of foreign affairs. The staff and everybody are okay, we are not reacting negatively because even before this questioning, he has isolated himself. It is not a big issue.

“The staff and the ministry are keeping every precaution in line with NCDC guidelines.”

Daily Trust reports that Onyeama is a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, who had met with several diplomats before he announced his COVID-19 status via his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

