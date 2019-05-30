Police kill two kidnappers in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Two suspected kidnappers cum bandits have been killed by the police after a raid on one of their camps at Illela village of Safana Local government area of Katsina state, the state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba said on Thursday.

Speaking at a briefing today, CP Buba said at about 13:00 hours, men of the Operation Puff Adder based on a tip-off stormed the camp and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

According to him, the team succeeded in dislodging the hoodlums from their enclaves as a result of which two of the bandits were killed during the shoot-out.

“The rest took to their heels into the forest. The team recovered one AK 47 rifle with breach number No. 1986RG8604 and four motorcycles,” he said.

He added: “Also, one of the suspects was arrested alive and we will do everything possible to keep him alive to source credible information as we continue the fight against the bandits.”

