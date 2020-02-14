Police kill three, arrest two suspected armed robbers in Onitsha

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State Police Command has shot dead three suspected armed robbers and arrested two in Onitsha, Anambra state business hub on Thursday.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, the three suspected armed robbers were killed in Onitsha after a gun dual.

“At about 2:02pm on Thursday, the Command Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with patrol team attached to Fegge Division responded to a distress call at Federal Housing Estates Fegge, Onitsha and rounded up a five man robbery gang who allegedly attacked one Nmandi (surname yet unknown) at the Chisco Park Upper Iweka Onitsha and robbed him of unspecified amount of money at gunpoint” he said.

According to him, the suspects on sighting the Police opened fire after which the police responded promptly and gunned down three persons and arrested two.

He also said that the three suspects identities are yet be known.

He further disclosed that exhibits recovered from the suspects include cash sum of N900,000), one cut to size double barrel gun, one Single barrel gun, seven live cartridges, two expended cartridges, a gold ring and four different types of handsets, among others.

