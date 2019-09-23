Police kill one in a foiled robbery attack at Bauchi filing station

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state Police Command has killed one suspected armed robber in a foiled robbery attack at a filing station in Miri village along Bauchi-Jos road, in Bauchi state.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, in Bauchi on Monday said: “On 22/09/2019 the Command received a distress call from Shafa filling station situated at Miri village along Bauchi – Jos road, Bauchi, that a gang of suspected armed robbers numbering about five armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons stormed the filling station with intent to rob them of their sales proceeds and other valuables.”

“On receipt of the report, the Command promptly mobilised its tactical teams attached to Operation Puff Adder to the area.

“However, on sighting the police teams, the suspects engaged them in gun battle, but they were overpowered by superior firepower of the police and one of the suspects was shot during the battle while the rest were suspected to have escaped with bullets wounds.

“The suspect was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Hospital for treatment but was later confirmed dead by medical doctor.”

The statement added that exhibits recovered from the incident include one AK-47 rifle with 25 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, adding that the case is under investigation and effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The statement noted that no causality was recorded from the Police or any innocent member of the public.

The police also appreciated the support, cooperation and confidence it is receiving from the public in its unrelenting effort to ensure the relative peace being enjoyed in the state is sustained.

The command also urged the people of the state to report any suspicious person or object promptly to the police or any other security agency in the state.

