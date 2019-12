Police kill notorious armed robbery suspect in Abia

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Abia state on Tuesday gunned down a suspected notorious armed robber identified as Sampson Nwokocha, aka ‘Grave’ who has been terrorizing residents of Umuahia and its environs.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ene Okon, who made this known to newsmen in Umuahia, said he was shot dead after a gun battle with his men following a tip-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Nwokocha, who was recently released from prison, had been on the watch list of the command following his alleged numerous criminal activities.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said, “It would be recalled that on Nov. 6 and 10, 2019, Nwokocha and his gang invaded a hotel and robbed staff and guests.

“During the operation, one policeman on duty was shot dead and his rifle carted away.

“Also on November 10, 2019, Nwokocha and his gang robbed attendants and customers of a filling station on Bank Road, Umuahia.

“On different occasions, he led a gang that snatched vehicles from their owners within and outside of the capital city at gunpoint.

“He also robbed other locations and planned to attack the Correctional Service Centre (Prison) in Umuahia to liberate his mother and other inmates.”

Okon warned criminals to desist from their nefarious activities or relocate as the command would not spare them. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App