Police kill ‘notorious’ armed robber in Kano

Police operatives attached to the Kano State Command on Operation Puff Adder, burst an armed robbery syndicate at Rano Local Government, killing one person.

The gang was said to be part of the criminal groups terrorising communities around Rano, Bunkure, Kibiya and Tudun Wada along Falgore Forest.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed this in a statement yesterday, said a locally made pistol and three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

He said one of the suspects was gunned down as three others escaped to a nearby forest.

He said the incident occurred on Friday around 3:40am when the gang attacked a residence in Rano town.

He said, “this gang has been terrorizing Rano, Kibiya, Bunkure, Tudun Wada along Falgore forest axis. But they ran out of luck and fell to the superior firepower and professionalism of Operation Puff Adder.”

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, had already ordered that the fleeing suspects be tracked down and arrested and any arm in their possession be recovered.

He called on people of the state to always cooperate with the police by sharing vital information.

