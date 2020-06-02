Police kill man for N100 bribe in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

A police man is reported to have shot dead a 20-year-old commercial motorcyclist for after he failed to give N100 bribe at a checkpoint.

Residents reported that the victim, Arabo Dauda, was targeted by the police man who shot him from behind at a checkpoint in Maiha town.

The incident generated tension in the town after youths rose in protest and threatened to attack a police station.

The police spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

However, the Maiha Local Government Council Chapman, Idi Amin, confirmed the incident to journalists.

The council boss said he had since informed the state governor as well as the security chiefs, adding that the culprit had since been arrested and was undergoing interrogation.

“I got a distress call yesterday that a policeman has shot dead a 20-year old young man at a checkpoint in Maiha. Upon inquiry, I learnt it was because the youth did not give N100 at the checkpoint’, he said.

“The boy was said to have been shot from behind, while returning home from where he bought petrol; and that was how he met his untimely death”.

“I was further informed that the police have made it mandatory for all commuters along that road to pay N100 before they are allowed access”, the chairman said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App