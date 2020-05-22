Police kill 8 suspected kidnappers in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight suspected kidnappers were killed by policemen in Bali local government area of Taraba state.

Daily Trust gathered that four of the kidnappers were in army camouflage uniform, when they encountered security operatives at Gadzaru area near Bali, Thursday night.

It was gathered that the kidnappers opened fire when they sighted the policemen, leading to gun battle.

The spokesman of the Police in the state, DSP David Misal confirmed the killing of the kidnappers.

He said two AK 47 riffles, two AK 47 magazines, two single barrel guns, Army camouflage and other items were recovered from the kidnappers.

“The kidnappers were on their way to Bali town to kidnap some people and their criminal mission was leaked to the police,” DSP Misal said.

Last week, 4 suspected kidnappers were killed and burnt by mob at Sabongida town in Gassol local government area.

