Police kill 8 bandits, recover 30 cows in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command said it has killed eight suspected bandits and recovered 30 cows after an encounter at Zamfarawa village of Batsari Local Government Area, LGA.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, said: “On 06/08/2020 at about 01:00hrs, DPO Batsari Division led “Operation Puff Adder” and “Sharan Daji” to Zamfarawa village Batsari LGA of Katsina state based on the report that bandits numbering over forty (40), armed with AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically, attacked the village, killed one Shafi’i Suleiman, M, aged 65yrs, and Yakubu Idris, M, aged 70yrs and rustled an unspecified number of cows.

” The police team was ambushed by the bandits on their way into the village.

“Consequently, the team responded and instantly killed one of the hoodlums while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

“The team succeeded and recovered thirty cows stolen from the village by the bandits.

“Subsequently, on 7/08/2020, search parties led by the DPO and members of the community led by the village head of Zamfarawa recovered additional seven more corpses of the bandits at Barankada village, Batsari LGA of Katsina state,” he added.

He said the sum of N22, 3oo, thirteen empty shells and two live ammunition of 7.62mm, a bunch of criminal charms, keys and pair of slippers were recovered from the dead bodies and the scene respectively during search.

