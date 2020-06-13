Police kill 7 armed robbers in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Benue State yesterday killed seven armed robbers in a gun duel along the Makurdi – Lafia highway.

Police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said following reports of armed robbery incidents and the attack on a police check point on June 4 on the Lafia-Makurdi road that led to the death of Inspector Boniface Odeh and the loss of an AK-47 rifle, a team of police officers were detailed to trail the armed robbers on the road.

Anene said while on the trail, information was received yesterday at about 4:40pm that armed robbers were operating there.

She added that the team moved to the scene and met the hoodlums dressed in military camouflage and police uniforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

She noted that they engaged the police in a gun duel that lasted for about 20 minutes.

“In the process, seven of the armed robbers sustained various degrees of bullet wounds and were rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital where they eventually died and their corpses have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy,” she stated.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App