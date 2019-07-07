Police kill 3 kidnappers, rescue 7 from Imo forest

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder in Imo State killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued seven victims at Lille forest in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state, Daily Trust on Sunday gathered.

The operation, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, was led by the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo.

The police spokesman, who said the commissioner was accompanied on the raid by various operational commanders, including the DC Operations, added that many exhibits were recovered from the forest.

He said that the action was in line with the resolve of the CP to build confidence in members of the public on the police readiness to secure lives and property in the state.

