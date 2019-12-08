Police kill 3 kidnappers in shoot-out along Abuja-Lokoja road

ADVERTISEMENT

Three suspected kidnappers in army uniform were shot dead by a team of the Intelligence Response Squad at near Kwaita village, along the Abuja-Lokoja road.

Daily trust learnt that the police special intelligence squad led by DCP Kolo engaged the kidnappers in a shoot-out and also arrested some kidnappers who escaped into the bush.

ADVERTISEMENT

A driver, who escaped the attack and simply identified himself as Kabiru, said the incident happened around 6.72 pm when the kidnappers suddenly appeared on the highway from the bush and opened fire on vehicles coming from Lokoja axis.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said the police special squad who were on their way back to Abuja, after a special assignment in Abaji forest suddenly ran into the kidnappers, which he said led to exchange of gun shot with the kidnappers which led to the death of three of the kidnappers.

Some vehicles coming from Lokoja end into Abuja, were forced to park by the road after they got the wind of the incident, while some vehicles were not lucky loss control and crashed into a ditch.

A senior police officer who said he was not permitted to talk to the press confirmed the incident, saying the police special intelligence squad came to Abaji on a special assignment ran into the kidnappers on its way back.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Marian Yusuf, said she was yet to the details of the incident, saying she will get back to our reporter after confirming the incident.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App