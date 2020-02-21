Police kill 2 suspects, foil robbery attack in Abuja

  1. Home
By Clement A. Oloyede Published Date

The FCT Police Command on Friday said it killed two suspected armed robbers while responding to a distress call.

The distress call was said to have been received from Yellow-gate, Dawaki area of Abuja around 02:30hrs on Friday.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said the robbery suspects engaged operatives of the command in a gun-duel at the robbery scene which led to the death of two of the suspects.

“The hoodlums in a bid to escape shot sporadically at the operatives and set fire on a mattress belonging to their victim. However, as a result of the superior gun power of the police operatives who responded swiftly, two of the hoodlums sustained serious injuries and were arrested, while others escaped with bullet wounds. Meanwhile, the two injured suspects were later confirmed dead at the hospital where they were rushed for medical attention”, Manzah said.

He added that a locally made pistol, a Dane gun, two cutlasses, one iron cutter, empty shells, one Toyota corolla, one phone, one axe, four plasma televisions and one set of home theatre were recovered from the scene of the robbery.

