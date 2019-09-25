Police kill 2, destroy kidnappers camp in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Police Command has killed two suspected armed robbers and destroyed a kidnappers’ camp in Alkaleri Local Government Area barely 48 hours after killing one robber in another incident in Miri village, Bauch local government area of the state.

A statement signed and issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, in Bauchi, said that during the operations, several dangerous weapons were recovered.

“On 24/09/2019, based on credible intelligence, the Command tactical team attached to ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in collaboration with Danga security volunteers, trailed some suspected kidnapping/armed robbery suspects to their camp in Gali forest, Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi state.

“On sighting the Police team, the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but were successfully overpowered by the superior firepower of the Police and two of the suspects were gunned down while the rest were believed to have escaped with bullets wounds,” it said.

The statement added that the two wounded suspects were taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital for treatment but were later certified dead by a Medical Doctor.

Exhibits recovered during the operation included two AK-47 rifles, eleven rounds of live ammunition and four motorcycles.

The statement noted that no causality was recorded from the Police team or any of the volunteers of the public, adding that the case was under investigation and effort was on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The command appeals for more support from the people of the state by providing useful information to the police and other security agencies on criminals and criminal hideouts in the state.

