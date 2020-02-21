Police kill 1, arrest 4 suspected robbers in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Police Command on Thursday said it killed one suspected cattle rustler and arrested four suspected armed robbers in different operations in the state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, said the killing of the suspected rustler followed the arrest of one Halidu Idris of Radi Village of Bassa Local Government Area of the state, a member of a notorious gang suspected specialised in cattle rustlers in the area, who led a team of the police to their hideout wherein one of the rustling was shot dead in a gun battle.

The command said six other gang members took to their heels during the battle while exhibits recovered at the scene include 18 cows, 12 goats, army uniform and some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

On the arrest of the robbery suspects, ASP Gabriel explained that three suspects were accused of intercepting Hummer Hiace bus with Otukpo/Taraku road in Benue State and carting away 262 new handsets. He said on getting a tip off about the incident, the command swung into action and arrested them along Ahmadu Bello Way, Jos with seven of the stolen handsets.

He gave the names of the suspects as: Oche Idoko, John Abah and Emmanuel Onyibo all of Otukpo, Benue State.

The police further said another suspected armed robber, Kabiru Jibrin of Sabon Barki Gindiri District of Mangu LGA was arrested by the police in the area.

Jibrin, according to the police, was accused of trespassing into students hostel at College of Education, Gindiri, where he robbed them of their handsets. One locally made pistol was reportedly recovered from the suspect.

