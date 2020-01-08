Police investigate personnel’s misconduct in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has set up an investigative panel to probe the three officers involved in professional misconduct within Enugu metropolis.

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurrahman, made this known in Enugu on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the identified and arrested officers.

Daily Trust recalls that the officers were those involved in a viral social media video clip mercilessly beating a civilian, one Justice Obasi, on Jan 4 around Kenyatta Uwani axis over a minor issue they could have treated civilly.

The officers were two non Commissioned Officers (NCO) and one police constable.

Abdurrahman said that the panel had been given three days to conclude its work and report back to the command through the commissioner’s office.

He said: “After the panel’s three days’ work, we will look into the panel’s findings and recommendation.

“Then, they will definitely face orderly room trial and after all these, we know what level of punishment will be meted on them.”

The commissioner said that the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, who had seen the video clip and was quite disturbed, had ordered for a full investigation and arrest of the police personnel involved.

