Police investigate death of policeman, wife in Ondo

The Police in Ondo state says it’s still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a police officer, Sergeant Saliu Tolulope, who allegedly shot himself and his wife to death last week in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko Southwest local government area of Ondo state.

The sad incident was said to have taken place in the presence of their two children, aged two and three months.

The late police officer was said to have had an argument with his wife in their apartment, just as the neighbours suddenly heard gun shots only to rush in to find the couple dead.

According to witnesses, the late Sergeant Tolulope allegedly carried out the dastardly by shooting his wife first, and then himself.

The wife of the late policeman was said to have visited her husband who was newly posted to the local government area at the time.

Sources close to the scene said the argument that led to the death of the couple was infidelity.

The late police officer was said to be from Supare-Akoko, which is about one kilometre to Akungba where he worked.

The chairman of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Akungba division, Prince Rasheed Ajimo, described the incident as tragic and called for proper investigation.

Also speaking, the newly appointed state Police spokesman, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said full investigation into the incident has begun.

