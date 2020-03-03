Police investigate death of female corps member in Abuja hotel

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command yesterday said it has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a female corps member in a hotel room in the capital city.

The deceased, Amaka Asikaogu, was reportedly found dead in a hotel at Garki area of Abuja on Friday, just few days before her passing out from the one year compulsory service to the nation. She was said to have been found lifeless in the hotel room hours after checking in with a yet-to-be-identified male friend Friday evening.

It was gathered that the man left the hotel shortly after they were served food and drinks they ordered. It was also gathered that some of the hotel staff members inquired about the deceased when the man who checked in with her was leaving the hotel in which he assured them that she was fine in the room.

A distant family friend, who pleaded anonymity, said the deceased complained about accommodation problems and was waiting for the weekend to sort out her problems before the incident happened.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the police in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said “Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.”

Meanwhile, the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) refused to comment further on the incident, saying that police investigation into the matter was ongoing and promised that details would be made available whenever police conclude investigation.

