Police investigate cause of fire that claimed five children

The Lagos State Police Command said it has initiated investigation into the cause of a fire incident that claimed the lives of five siblings at Takwa Bay, a remote island in the state.

Following a directive by the Command’s Commissioner, Zuabairu Muazu, a team of homicide detectives from the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti Street, Yaba, moved to the island yesterday morning to start gathering evidence on the incident.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the latest development, said that on August 7, 2019, at about 10.30am, the Takwa Bay police station received information about a fire incident which had occurred a day earlier at Abagbo Village, Takwa-Bay.

Elkana said that the fire claimed the lives of five children from the same family.

