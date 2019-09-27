Police interrogate Kano PDP chair, others over alleged attack on Pantami

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano state police command said that it had invited the state’s chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for questioning over alleged attack on the minister of communications, Dr Isa Ali Pantami by some youths suspected to be members of Kwankwasiyya movement at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Tuesday.

The spokesman of the command DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said the party stalwarts were invited to the command headquarters as part of investigation to establish the real perpetrators of the attack for possible arrest and prosecution.

He described the alleged attack as ‘a national embarrassment’ vowing that the command would live no stone unturned until justice is done.

Addressing the journalists in his office, Kiyawa said “of course we invited PDP stalwarts in the state including the state’s chairman of the party, Alhaji Rabi’u S. Bichi, the Director General of PDP campaign organization in 2019 election Dr Y. A. Dangoni, and the PDP deputy governorship candidate comrade Aminu Abdulsalam they were invited to the office of the state commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu and the state director of department of state services were in attendance.”

He said currently no one has been arrested but investigation is in progress to arrest whoever is behind the attack on the serving minster.

Confirming the invitation, Malam Sanusi Bature Dawakintofa the spokesperson to the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the last election, Abba K. Yusuf, blamed the security personnel attached to the minister for being unprofessional protecting their principal in a crowded arena.

He said instead of getting into the airport through the VIP lounge the minister’s entourage decided to force its way through the crowd composing of some Kwankwasiyya members and other travelers.

He absolved Kwankwasiyya movement as a body from the attack, saying the Grand patron of the movement, Sen Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso had earlier before the alleged attack warned members of the group to be law abiding while in the airport to see their friends and relatives off as they leave the country for studies overseas.

He however, claimed that the invitation of the party stalwarts was aimed at involving the politicians in enhancing peace and security of the state.

