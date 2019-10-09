Police intensify patrols as 150 gunmen attack Sokoto villages

ADVERTISEMENT

Following attacks by unknown gunmen on some villages in Sokoto, the state Police Command yesterday said it has intensified patrols along the affected axis. About 150 gunmen attacked Tarana Mahuta and Bagurba villages of Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State and stole cows.

Police Public Relations Officer in Sokoto, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed this yesterday.

He added that the gunmen carted away an undisclosed number of cows from the villagers at gunpoint.

ASP Sadiq, however, said special forces were deployed with a view to retrieving all that the criminals took away.

