Police inspector kills colleague, commit suicide in Abuja

Residents of Dutsen-Alhaji community in Abuja suburb of Bwari Area council were on Saturday thrown into confusion as a police inspector, Markus John, shot his colleague dead in the area and then shot himself through his mouth on the spot.



A Daily Trust correspondent learnt that the inspector later committed a suicide by shoot himself by pulling trigger through his mouth on the spot.

A resident, simply identified as James Bako, said the incident happened around 8:12 am at the police divisional headquarters in the area.

He said the police inspector who was on duty at the police station suddenly fired a gun shot into the air, which he said a police corporal, Matthew Akubo called now called the police inspector to order.

According to him, the police inspector suddenly felt angered by the approach on him by the police corporal, a situation which he said angered him and shot the corporal on the head.

“It was thereafter that a superintendent, Abdullahi Ovanu, now came out of his office to enquire what happened, in which the police inspector also shot him on the arm, ” he said.

He said the remains of the police inspector and the corporal has been deposited at Kubwa general hospital morgue.

Mean while, the FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, has confirmed the killing of a police officer by his colleague.

Ciroma, in a statement by the spokesperson of the command, ASP Marian Yusuf, condemned the unfortunate incident happened at about 430 hours at the Dutse-Alhaji police division.

She said preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased inspector fired shot at the corporal leading to the death and injury of a deputy supritendent of police.

The police commissioner, while commiserating with the family members of the deceased, has ordered discreet investigation into the incident, saying measures has been put in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such incident.

“The command therefore urged residents to remain calm while reiterating its commitment to provide adequate security during the Christmas and new year, ” the statement said.

