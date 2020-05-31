Police inspector fires shots at colleagues, kills sergeant

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer reportedly went berserk in Lagos and opened fire on his colleagues, and in the process killed a sergeant.

It was learnt that the incident happened after a disagreement.

The inspector identified as Monday Gabriel, has been arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident, saying it happened on Sunday morning.

He said the Inspector attempted to escape after the incident.

Elkana identified the deceased Sergeant as Felix Okago, while adding that others escaped without injuries.

It was also gathered that no fewer than 30 bullets was fired by the officer.

Elkana also confirmed that the officer has been taken to a police hospital to be examined for mental illness. He said an in-depth investigation has commenced to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation to take over.

He said: “On 31/5/2020 at about 0430 hours, Area A Command received a distress call that one Inspector Monday Gabriel from No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi Lagos, went berserk and started shooting sporadically.

“One Sergeant Felix Okago who was on Special duty with the Inspector, died from the gunshot injuries while others escaped unhurt.

“In an attempt to escape, he took a patrol van and headed towards third mainland bridge, shooting as he was escaping.

“He was intercepted by Policemen from Bariga Division along Akoka, disarmed and handcuffed. The rifle and vehicle were recovered.

“The corpse of the deceased Sergeant is deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while the Inspector is taken to Police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression,” Elkana said.

